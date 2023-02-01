Fort Washington man charged in connection with Bethesda hit-and-run crash

A Fort Washington man has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that left a senior citizen injured one week ago.

Montgomery County police said Anthony Warren Offutt allegedly struck the 85-year-old victim on Jan. 25, while driving an Isuzu NRR box truck. The incident happened just before 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and Woodmont Avenue in downtown Bethesda.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials responded to the scene of the collision and the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to Michael Sharp, one of the witnesses FOX 5 spoke to, the older gentleman was crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was hit by the truck driving on Woodmont Avenue.

"We all looked out the window and the truck dragged the gentleman about 40 feet, and then I ran outside and put pressure on his leg and everybody called 911," Sharp said.

Offutt, 46, has been charged with failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, negligent driving, failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, and other related charges.