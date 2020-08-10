Former WWE wrestler James 'Kamala' Harris dies at 70

Former WWE wrestler James “Kamala” Harris has died at age 70, the wrestling company said.

The 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris, who performed in the ring as Kamala, battled many of wrestling’s superstars, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He made his WWF debut in 1984, the company said.

James “Kamala” Harris is pictured in a provided image. (Photo credit: WWE)

“He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006,” the WWE said.

Many honored Harris on social media using the hashtag #RipKamala, including former wrestler Elijah Burke.

"Another legend who deserved to be in @WWE Hall of Fame and ALIVE when that time came," Burke wrote, also known as "Da Pope." "An all around great talent and good guy that got over and stood out wherever he went. RIP to the great 'Ugandan Giant' Kamala. His memory will live on forever."

