A Virginia man has been arrested in Kansas on multiple counts relating to the possession and production of child sexual abuse material.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old William Riddell, of Chantilly, Virginia.

Former Virginia teacher arrested for possession and production of child sexual abuse material

According to police, it was reported Riddell may have had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor in Fairfax County. Police say during their investigation, detectives uncovered electronic evidence of CSAM belonging to Riddell.

The initial report of an inappropriate relationship with a minor is still under investigation.

Police say they obtained warrants for one count of possession of child pornography 1st offense, nine counts of possession of child pornography 2nd offense, one count of reproduction of child pornography 1st offense, and three counts of reproduction of child pornography 2nd offense.



Riddell was arrested by the Salina Police Department in Kansas on March 30. He is being held pending his extradition to Fairfax County.

According to police, Riddell privately taught as a music teacher in the Chantilly area. He was also employed by Loudoun County Public Schools between 2008 and 2013 as a part-time substitute teacher. In 2012, Riddell was a paid Booster clinician, a non-FCPS employee, at Chantilly High School.

Police say they are concerned there may be more victims and are looking to speak with anyone who believes they, or their children, may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with Riddell.