Former Virginia middle school teacher to avoid sex offender label in plea deal

A northern Virginia teacher accused of having sex with a minor will not have to register as a sex offender, court documents reveal.

She's accepted a plea deal that prevented her from serving a significant time behind bars.

Court documents indicate the plea deal was granted by a circuit court judge on Monday. The former middle school teacher, Kaitlin Grimley, was facing four felony charges, including sexual intercourse with a minor.

The plea deal downgraded those charges to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which is a misdemeanor.

Under the plea bargain, Grimley was sentenced to 12 months behind bars for each count with all but 14 days suspended for each count — meaning she’ll serve a total of 56 days behind bars. She will spend the bulk of her incarceration on house arrest.

Grimley worked as a teacher at Cedar Lee Middle School in Bealeton.

FOX 5 has learned that under the plea bargain, she is prohibited from being employed as a tutor for any child or by any school or child care facility.

This is all the outcome of a restorative justice program that Grimley has agreed to participate in for a year.

The program focuses on rehabilitation over incarceration and is the main reason why the ex-middle school teacher will not have to register as a sex offender.

She must also complete nearly 60 hours of community service and pay at least $4,000 in fines.

We did reach out to Fauquier County Public Schools, and we’re awaiting their response.