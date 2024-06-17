Former University of Virginia employee convicted of sexual misconduct with students

article

A college advisor working at Louisa County High School has been convicted on charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor while in a position of authority.

Rusty McGuire, the Louisa Commonwealth's Attorney, announced Monday that 24-year-old Samuel Mark Mackey has been convicted after his inappropriate conduct with two juveniles whom he was meant to advise.

Mackey worked as an employee of the Virginia College Advising Corps, an initiative backed by the University of Virginia, and was stationed at the high school to guide students with their transition to higher education.

The program aims to support low-income, first-generation, and underrepresented high school students entering and completing higher education.

However, Mackey's role took a dark turn in October 2023 when he sent indecent messages to two minor students. Misusing the contact information obtained through his advising position, Mackey sent them explicit and vulgar texts, including a message asking one of the girls "wanna f*ck" in his office.

Related article

The affected students, who had initially trusted Mackey with their phone numbers for educational purposes, reported the incident to the school's resource officer from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

During McGuire's announcement regarding the conviction, he emphasized the gravity of the situation, condemning Mackey's breach of trust and highlighting the importance of protecting children from those who exploit their authority.

Morgane Harper, the Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney and lead counsel in the case, praised the courage of the young victims for coming forward and contributing to Mackey's conviction.

"It’s wrong to steal the innocence of a child, but it’s even worse when you are in a position of responsibility where the kids look up to you for guidance. We’re glad Mackey was caught before this got any further." Harper said.

Mackey's sentencing is on August 26. He faces up to five years in prison.