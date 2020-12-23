Former Prince George's County police officer pardoned by Trump

President Donald Trump granted a full pardon to former Prince George's County police officer Stephanie Mohr on Wednesday.

According to a White House statement, Mohr, who achieved the distinction of being the first female canine handler in the police department's history, served 10 years in prison for releasing her K-9 partner on a burglary suspect in 1995.

"Officer Mohr was a highly commended member of the police force prior to her prosecution. Today’s action recognizes that service and the lengthy term that Ms. Mohr served in prison," said the White House.

Mohr's clemency is supported by the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund and the Fraternal Order of Police, according to the White House.

Trump also pardoned his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner on Wednesday.

The actions, in Trump's final weeks at the White House, bring to nearly 50 the number of people whom the president in the last two days has granted clemency.

