Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker announces passing of wife

article

Former Prince George’s County Executive and current Maryland gubernatorial candidate Rushern Baker revealed on Saturday that his wife, Christa Beverly Baker, has died.

Today I lost the love of my life, my best friend, and the source of all my strength. She was our rock - the absolutely best mother to my kids and wife to me. She spent her life fighting injustice, inequities and, for the last decade, illness with grace and grit.

The sorrow we feel today is comforted by the legacy of joy she brought to our family and community throughout her entire life. We are so blessed to have had so much time with her on earth. We will continue our fight to #ENDALZ, #EndRacism and make this world better in her honor.

My family is so appreciative of all the support we have received over the years from friends, colleagues and strangers. We appreciate your prayers for us during this difficult time as we remember and celebrate the incredible life and legacy of Christa Beverly Baker.

Advertisement

A Howard University graduate, Baker served a Prince George’s County executive from 2010-2018.

