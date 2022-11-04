Former lover accused of killing ex-girlfriend, 3 others before shooting self in La Plata home

Police say a former lover is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend before killing three other people and himself inside a Charles County home.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the scene in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Once there, investigators found the homeowner standing at the front door. He told the officers that he had returned from work to find five people dead inside the home.

Officers entered the house and confirmed that two women and three men were dead. The victims were found with trauma to their bodies.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform autopsies on the victims to confirm their exact causes of death.

According to a preliminary investigation, a suspect, identified as Andre Sales, 28, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, along with three other people at the house.

The ex-girlfriend was identified as Sara Mann, 21. The other three victims were her brother, Kai Mann, 18, their mother Sommaly Mann, 48, and Javon Watson, 23.

Police did not indicate if Watson is related to the family, but said he resided in White Plains.

Police say after the homicides, Sales shot and killed himself. Investigators recovered the gun at the scene.

Police said two young children were initially unaccounted for after the incident, but they were later found safe and unharmed at a different location. Police did not say if the children are related to the victims or the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities are processing evidence and speaking with loved ones as they work to establish a motive for the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 301-609-6499. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case.

