Former Georgetown University tennis coach pleads guilty in college admissions bribery case

A former Georgetown University tennis coach pleaded guilty Monday in Boston federal court in the college admissions bribery case.

READ MORE: Georgetown recommended coach despite bribery probe

Gordon Ernst was accused of accepting more than $2 million to help the children of wealthy parents get into the school in Washington.

The 54-year-old, who has residences in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Falmouth, Massachusetts, appeared virtually for his Monday hearing. He'll be sentenced in March 2022.

Prosecutors, in a plea deal announced last month, recommended Ernst serve no more than four years in prison.

READ MORE: Petition calls for Georgetown to revoke degrees from grads involved in college admissions scandal

Ernst agreed to plead guilty to multiple counts of federal programs bribery and one count of filing a false tax return.

He's also agreed to forfeit $3.4 million earned from the scheme, in which wealthy parents conspired with a college admissions consultant to get their children into elite schools, oftentimes as fake athletic recruits.

Ernst had been slated to face trial in November.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Several other coaches have also admitted to taking bribes, including former University of California, Los Angeles men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, who was sentenced to eight months behind bars.

Federal prosecutors earlier this month also promised to drop their case against a former Wake Forest University coach William Ferguson if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions.

Advertisement

All told, 57 people have been charged in the case, including famous parents like actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Nearly four dozen have pleaded guilty.