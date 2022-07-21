Former church youth leader arrested for sexually assaulting teen in Annandale

article

A former youth leader at an Annandale church has been arrested for sexually assaulting a teenager.

Fairfax County Police said since 2020 Thomas Weaver coerced the victim at Saint Matthews United Methodist Church on multiple occasions to meet her and then assaulted her.

Detectives also recovered multiple images of child pornography at Weaver's home. The 61-year-old is facing several charges, including twenty counts of possession of child pornography, and five counts of indecent liberties of a minor by a custodian. He is currently being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Detectives think there may be other victims because they believe Weaver may have worked as a youth leader at various churches in the past.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to reach out to Fairfax County Police's Major Crimes Bureau.