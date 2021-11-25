Food and Friends provides Thanksgiving meals to those in need

A tremendous tradition continues today in the D.C. region!

Food and Friends is working to provide Thanksgiving meals to those who are unable to themselves.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy spoke with staff, volunteers and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser who worked to help those in need this holiday!

Here’s how you can donate and volunteer to help Food and Friends all year!