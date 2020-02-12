Flu concerns in DC region after two families lose children
WASHINGTON - Two local families are grieving after suffering the unimaginable -- losing a child to the flu.
In Frederick, Maryland a 5-year-old boy died last month and in northern Virginia a 16-year-old girl died last week.
Children's National Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician, Dr. Sarah Combs, joined us with what parents need to know if their child is experiencing flu symptoms.
Combs said over 1000 positive case of the flu have been diagnosed at Children's National. 247 patients have been hospitalized and 83 have been admitted to the ICU.
What are the emergency warning signs of flu?
People experiencing these warning signs should obtain medical care right away.
In children
In adults
These lists are not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptom that is severe or concerning.