Flu concerns in DC region after two families lose children

article

Two local families are grieving after suffering the unimaginable -- losing a child to the flu.

In Frederick, Maryland a 5-year-old boy died last month and in northern Virginia a 16-year-old girl died last week.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Children's National Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician, Dr. Sarah Combs, joined us with what parents need to know if their child is experiencing flu symptoms.

Combs said over 1000 positive case of the flu have been diagnosed at Children's National. 247 patients have been hospitalized and 83 have been admitted to the ICU.

RELATED STORIES:

Advertisement

Virginia teen dies after flu diagnosis, family says

Frederick County parents raise awareness about flu after 5-year-old son dies