Florida man warning others after getting fake coronavirus stimulus check in mail

"This is absolutely sickening."

That's how Thomas Andrews described what appeared to be a fake coronavirus relief check that he received in the mail recently.

On Friday, President Trump signed into law a historic $2 trillion stimulus package that will put money in the hands of Americans as the fight against the spread of COVID-19 continues.

However, checks won't be arriving in the mail for a couple of weeks, so when the Brooksville resident got the official-looking envelope on Thursday, something clearly wasn't right.

The envelope on the outside reads "Time-Sensitive Fast-Tracked Open Immediately."

"But the part that really gets me is 'Important COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Document Enclosed.' That by itself will probably be enough to get people to open it," Andrews told FOX 35 News.

The fake check has the line 'Stimulus Relief Program' printed in the top left corner and is made out for more than $3,000.

"The check paper itself is really misleading. Even on the back looking like you just sign the back like any real check."

Andrews said there was no company name listed and no phone number anywhere, but it appears to be a car dealership trying to lure people in.

"Just the address that says they will only be there temporarily with a tent until April 5. But if you really read it you'll see it's talking about selling cars and such. But they even call their tent a 'relief headquarters.'"

He posted the photos to Facebook to give others a heads up about people trying to use the coronavirus for their own financial gain.

"Many people, especially the elderly, won't read/understand this and will be driving there thinking they will be getting relief money only to be harassed by a car salesman."