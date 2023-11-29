Florida corrections officer arrested after street-racing crash leaves 1 seriously hurt in Marion County: FHP

An Ocala man is facing serious charges after leaving the scene of a crash with injuries following a street race in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol announced in a news release Wednesday.

Jacob Carmack, 23, who is employed as a correctional officer with CoreCivic in Citrus County, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Marion County jail on charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and racing on highways, troopers said.

Jacob Carmack (Photo via Marion County Sheriff's Office)

On Nov. 18, troopers said a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet Corvette were street racing on State Road 200. FHP said they were speeding, making multiple lane changes, and driving recklessly.

Photo shows debris of a damaged Corvette following a street-racing crash in Marion County (Photo via Florida Highway Patrol)

While in the area of SW 80th Street, the Corvette struck a Toyota Prius, before traveling off the road and crashing into a utility pole and a tree. The Prius remained in the median.

Closer view of the damaged Corvette involved in the street-racing crash that left one person injured (Photo via Florida Highway Patrol)

Photos shared by FHP show the Corvette was badly mangled following the collision. Its driver, a 38-year-old Ocala man, was seriously hurt after being ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said the driver of the Mustang – later identified as Carmack following investigative efforts and tips from the public – briefly parked and hid his car behind a local business parking lot. He then checked on the driver of the Corvette before leaving the scene, FHP said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Editor's note: Initially, the Marion County Sheriff's Office did not provide Carmack's mugshot, citing a Florida law that protects the public records of law enforcement officers. After further review, however, MCSO released his photo because he is employed with a private agency that has contracted with the state or a county to manage a prison or jail, which is not entitled to exemption.