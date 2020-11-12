Flooding, high water prompts virtual learning for Stafford, Spotsylvania schools today

The Stafford and Spotsylvania county school districts are shifting to 100 percent virtual learning today due to flooding and high water.

There will be no in-person instruction in either district.

In Spotsylvania County, 12-month employees are being asked to report two hours late, as safety permits.

A number of school districts in the DMV shifted to virtual learning last spring in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several districts, however, have re-introduced in-person instruction in some form during the 2020-2021 school year.

