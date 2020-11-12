Flooding, high water prompts virtual learning for Stafford, Spotsylvania schools today
VIRGINIA - The Stafford and Spotsylvania county school districts are shifting to 100 percent virtual learning today due to flooding and high water.
There will be no in-person instruction in either district.
In Spotsylvania County, 12-month employees are being asked to report two hours late, as safety permits.
A number of school districts in the DMV shifted to virtual learning last spring in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Several districts, however, have re-introduced in-person instruction in some form during the 2020-2021 school year.