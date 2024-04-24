High water swamped downtown Annapolis early Wednesday morning, closing streets and threatening businesses in the city’s flood-prone areas.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management said Dock Street, Compromise Street and Newman Street were shutdown to traffic. Barricades were put into place and drivers were warned not to drive through standing water.

McNair Road near Alumni Hall and Ramsey Drive on the campus of the Naval Academy were also closed due to high water.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Flooding closes downtown Annapolis streets

A Coastal Flood Warning remained in effect until 11 a.m. for the city and surrounding areas of Anne Arundel County.

According to the National Weather Service, water begins to approach businesses on Dock Street at just over three feet. That same amount will also cause flooding to the City Dock parking lot and Compromise Street.

The Annapolis area could see some showers on Wednesday morning before the skies clear and sunshine brings temperatures in the upper-60s.