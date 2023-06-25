Flights resume at DC-area airports after equipment issue grounded all planes

Flights resumed at D.C.-area airports Sunday afternoon shortly after a communications equipment issue caused the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop.

The ground stop impacted Reagan National Airport (DCA), Dulles International Airport (IAD), Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) and Richmond International Airport (RIC). This prevented takeoffs and landings, so inbound flights were being diverted, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said.

Departing flights are now back on track, according to the FAA, and flights from New York bound for D.C. continue. Flights from the West Coast, Midwest and Florida bound for D.C.-area airports have also resumed.

"The FAA has paused departures to D.C.-area airports while repairs to a communications system are made at Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility. The facility has switched to a backup system," the agency said in a tweet.

According to the FAA, air traffic was impacted due to a fire at Potomac Consolidated Terminal RADAR Approach Control (TRACON).

In a statement, the FAA said:

Due to EQUIPMENT / OCL: EQUIPMENT, departure traffic destined to Baltimore-Washington International Airport, Baltimore, MD (BWI) will not be allowed to depart until at or after 7:00 pm EDT.

Due to EQUIPMENT / OCL: EQUIPMENT, departure traffic destined to Washington Dulles International Airport, Washington, DC (IAD) will not be allowed to depart until at or after 6:00 pm EDT.

Due to EQUIPMENT / OCL: EQUIPMENT, departure traffic destined to Richmond International Airport, Richmond, VA (RIC) will not be allowed to depart until at or after 7:00 pm EDT.

Due to EQUIPMENT / OCL: EQUIPMENT, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington, DC (DCA). To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check "Delays by Destination".

Earlier reports claimed a fire at Potomac Consolidated Terminal RADAR Approach Control (TRACON) impacted air traffic, but an FAA representative told FOX 5 there was no fire.

