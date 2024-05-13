Flight delays stack up as storms hit airports in Chicago, Houston

Some of the biggest airports around the country are reporting flight delays Monday as storms move through, prompting ground stops and other issues.

A line of severe storms in Texas is affecting multiple airports, according to the FAA. Meanwhile, a larger area of unsettled weather is pushing across the Midwest, socking Chicago with rain, wind, and lightning.

Houston airport delays

As of 5:30 p.m. Central, both of Houston’s major airports were at a ground stop due to weather.

Houston Hobby Airport reported a ground stop due to thunderstorms, scheduled to last through at least 7 p.m. There was no immediate word on specific delays.

George Bush Intercontinental was also reporting ground stop conditions, scheduled to last through at least 5:30 p.m. local time.

Southwest Airlines was also reporting delays out of Dallas, but the reason was not immediately clear.

Chicago airport delays

Departures from Chicago Midway Airport are moving again, but delayed an average of 30 minutes due to thunderstorms.

Flights into Chicago O’Hare Airport are delayed an average of 47 minutes due to storms, the FAA says, while departure delays are averaging 30 minutes but getting worse.

American Airlines and United both have hubs in Chicago, meaning delays there could potentially trickle out to other areas.

Passengers on all airlines should check directly with their airlines.

Florida flight delays

Flights in and out of Florida may experience delays this evening as the eastern edge of the Texas storm line pushes east, the FAA warned.

