Firefighters are currently battling flames at a single-family home in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue has at least seven fire engines at the scene in the 1900 block of Aventurine Way. Crews could be seen gathered in the cul-de-sac.

A MCFRS spokesperson said the fire has reached all three floors of the home, and all occupants are accounted for.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.