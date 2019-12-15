Five hospitalized after Northeast D.C. fire

article

Five people including three firefighters are in the hospital after an apartment building caught fire Sunday morning in Northeast D.C.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Banneker Drive, Northeast.

Officials say the fire broke out on the 2nd floor of the 5-story apartment building. About 80 firefighters were on the scene at one point.

Firefighters said people living in 25 apartments on the building's second floor, and some residents on the third floor, were displaced. The fire's cause has yet to be determined.