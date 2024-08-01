First 'Secure Potomac' meeting draws dozens to address neighborhood crime concerns

Dozens of homeowners attended the first meeting of a new initiative aimed at combatting crime in Potomac.

Secure Potomac was founded by Sony George of Potomac who shared his story with FOX 5 after he was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint outside his home in late June.

George said he and two other friends were the victims of the violent overnight incident, which prompted him to start the neighborhood initiative.

The purpose of "Secure Potomac" is to encourage neighbors to remain vigilant while also welcoming ideas for improving neighborhood safety.

The first meeting on Thursday night was held at the Potomac Public Library and George said he was pleased with the turnout. It’s also troubling that so many of his neighbors had concerns about burglaries and other crimes.

"The idea of this meeting was to come up with solutions. Now, we got a forum and platform to bring our issues right in front of the elected representatives and law enforcement. I’m really thrilled about that, but I didn’t realize the problem was this system," he said.

The meeting was also attended by two officers from the Montgomery County Police Department, as well as the Montgomery County Council president who participated in a question-and-answer forum.

One of the frustrations shared by residents included the response times by police during and after break-ins. Barbara Guterman of Potomac said her home was broken into on July 4 while she and her family were out of town. An entire safe was stolen, Guterman said.

She said it was challenging to get the police to come out in a timely manner.

At the meeting Thursday, police shed light on some challenges that law enforcement in Montgomery County and other jurisdictions are facing, such as staffing shortages and recruitment. Police also reassured residents they were committed to listening to concerns, working with them on solutions, and looking at areas that could use improvement.

"I understand what they’re saying. I also understand the number and amount of taxes we pay to live in this beautiful community. So, I think something has to be done, whether it’s innovative recruitment campaigns or more money behind recruitment. The residents of Potomac and Montgomery County deserve better," Guterman told FOX 5.

The founder of Secure Potomac said another aspect of data he’d like to gather from police is the rate at which crimes like burglaries are being solved. Ideally, he said he’d like to hold meetings about once a month with this group.