First on FOX: Montgomery County restaurants plan to challenge indoor dining restriction

A group of Montgomery County restaurants said they are filing a restraining order against the county’s coronavirus restriction on indoor dining. At this time, patrons can only eat outside.

The winter is already a slow season for the restaurant industry and said this protocol made matters worse.

The move to push back on the new restrictions comes after an Anne Arundel County judge blocked an executive order barring indoor dining.

The restaurants FOX 5 spoke with are tired of being tossed around. They said the guidelines have been inconsistent and they also want health data explained to show any link between restaurants and COVID-19 transmission.

According to the CDC and local epidemiologist, Dr. Amira Roess, indoor dining has been repeatedly linked to COVID-19 infections and outbreaks because people remove their mask to eat and drink.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County council passed an order that restricted food service to takeout, delivery or outdoor dining.

County Executive Marc Elrich proposed the order as Montgomery County once again saw a resurgence of the novel coronavirus.

The pandemic – and the restrictions put in place to slow its spreads – has had a devastating impact on the restaurant industry.

