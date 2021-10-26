First on FOX 5: Beloved Prince William County boat bar set up in yard

A popular Prince William County restaurant and crab house’s memory lives on!

Tim’s Rivershore restaurant closed its doors this summer but a boat that served as a bar was a staple at the restaurant and now it has a new home, in a customer’s backyard.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

If you peak in the window, the boat bar was inside this building and customers sat around it at the bar.

The business is closed now but the boat bar has a new home about 50-miles away from Dumfries in Bumpass, Virginia.

READ MORE: Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse closing Sunday

This is Remington Geisler’s backyard on five acres of land.

He added Tim’s boat bar to it last week.

Still in tact, the boat bar still has pictures of the Tim’s Rivershore faithful on the countertop.

Geisler says he grew up going to Tim’s, his mother worked there and he and his siblings worked there in high school.

When the popular restaurant closed this summer after a leasing dispute, Geisler says Tim, the owner, gave him the boat bar since he’s known him since childhood.

READ MORE: Iconic Prince William County restaurant along Potomac closing after nearly 3 decades

After Geisler posted pictures on social media, there was an overwhelming response from customers missing the Dumfries staple, wanting to make the trip to Bumpass to relive the memories.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports the boat bar is for family and friends and it’s BYOB.

FOX 5 reached out to Spotsylvania County about this and we’re waiting to hear more from them but the boat bar is on private property and no alcohol is sold.

Advertisement

The Geisler family is planning a Tim’s re-grand opening for some time this Spring and we’re told the owner Tim along with long-time customers are expected to attend.

