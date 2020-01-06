First-degree rape charge dropped against former officer accused of raping victim at police station following traffic stop

A judge has dropped a first-degree rape charge against a former Fairmount Heights police officer who authorities say pulled over a victim and then raped her when they returned to the station.

According to Prince George's County police arrest documents, Martique Vanderpool of Capitol Heights and another officer pulled the victim over at Sheriff Road and Cabin Branch Drive shortly before midnight on Sept. 6, 2019.

Martique Vanderpool

The officers reportedly told the victim they were going to impound her car when she told them she didn't have her license.

When Vanderpool noticed condoms in the armrest of the victim's vehicle, he asked her if she was a prostitute and suggested they could "work something out," according to the narrative described in court documents.

At the station, Vanderpool allegedly asked, "So what are we going to do about this?" He also allegedly told her they could have sex, or she could go to jail.

The victim feared for her safety, but was unable to leave because she was detained until she finally complied with Vanderpool's alleged demands.

After the incident, Vanderpool reportedly called to have her car returned, and she left the station.

The victim told her mom about the incident after she left.

Vanderpool still faces second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, and two other related charges.

He remains jailed without bond.