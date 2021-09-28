First all-female wing command team to lead at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

For the first time in its history -- Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling will have an all-female command team.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The 11th Wing's change of command ceremony will take place Tuesday morning.

Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf will relinquish command of the joint base and host wing to Col. Cat Logan.

Col. Erica Rabe, JBAB and 11th Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christy Peterson, JBAB senior enlisted leader and 11th Wing command chief will complete the trio as the first ever, all-female wing command team for JBAB and the 11th Wing.

The 11th Wing traces its roots back nearly 100 years and supports more than 17,000 military and civilian employees and their families throughout the D.C. region. Their primary mission includes ceremonial honors through the United States Air Force Band, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, and Arlington Chaplaincy missions, as well as providing installation support.

Advertisement

The 11th Wing command team will also be one of the first all-female command teams in the U.S. Air Force.