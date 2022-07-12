Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at Silver Spring restaurant

Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at a restaurant in Silver Spring.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Copper Canyon Grill on Ellsworth Drive in Montgomery County.

Officials say the fire was reported in the duct work above the kitchen and that smoke was coming out of the roof of the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE