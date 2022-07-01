Fire truck pulls down power lines sparking blaze that spread to Elkridge liquor store: officials

A fire truck pulled down power lines sparking an electrical fire that spread to an Elkridge liquor store causing major damage Friday, officials say.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. at Troy Farm Liquors in the 6100 block of Meadowridge Road in Howard County.

In a tweet, Howard County Fire and EMS said a box truck pulled the power lines down igniting an electrical fire that extended to the liquor store.

Images from Skyfox showed heavy damage to the roof of the main structure of the building while smoke poured out from inside.

The fire spread to two-alarms. No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the fire is continuing at this time.