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Fire traps workers on roof of Mi Rancho Restaurant in Silver Spring

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published August 20, 2026 12:05 PM EDT
Published August 20, 2026 12:05 PM EDT
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The Brief

    • Three workers trapped on the roof of Mi Rancho Restaurant after a fire broke out.
    • Cause under investigation with officials focusing on wires connected to the fallen pole.
    • Restaurant closed until repairs are made; workers declined transport.

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Three workers were trapped on the roof of Mi Rancho Restaurant in Silver Spring Wednesday night after a fire broke out while they were removing a pole that had fallen earlier in the day.

Fire traps workers on roof of Mi Rancho Restaurant in Silver Spring (Pazos@mcfrsPIO / @DavidPazos15)

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials are focusing on wires connected to the fallen pole as a possible origin.

The restaurant is closed until repairs are made. 

The three workers declined transport.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer

NewsSilver SpringMontgomery County