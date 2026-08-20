Fire traps workers on roof of Mi Rancho Restaurant in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Three workers were trapped on the roof of Mi Rancho Restaurant in Silver Spring Wednesday night after a fire broke out while they were removing a pole that had fallen earlier in the day.
Fire traps workers on roof of Mi Rancho Restaurant in Silver Spring (Pazos@mcfrsPIO / @DavidPazos15)
According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials are focusing on wires connected to the fallen pole as a possible origin.
The restaurant is closed until repairs are made.
The three workers declined transport.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer