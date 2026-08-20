The Brief Three workers trapped on the roof of Mi Rancho Restaurant after a fire broke out. Cause under investigation with officials focusing on wires connected to the fallen pole. Restaurant closed until repairs are made; workers declined transport.



Three workers were trapped on the roof of Mi Rancho Restaurant in Silver Spring Wednesday night after a fire broke out while they were removing a pole that had fallen earlier in the day.

Fire traps workers on roof of Mi Rancho Restaurant in Silver Spring (Pazos@mcfrsPIO / @DavidPazos15)

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials are focusing on wires connected to the fallen pole as a possible origin.

The restaurant is closed until repairs are made.

The three workers declined transport.