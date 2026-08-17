Fire sparked by lithium-ion battery displaces 4 in DC

Two adults and two children were displaced after authorities say a lithium‑ion battery in an electrical mobility device sparked a fire in a southwest D.C. row home.

The blaze was reported around 10 p.m. in a two‑story row home in the unit block of N Street.

Fire officials said flames extended to an adjacent row home before crews brought the incident under control. No injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the cause was accidental, linked to the battery in the mobility device. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. Hazardous Materials emits responded to the scene to contain and properly dispose of the batteries.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Fire sparked by lithium ion battery displaces four in DC (DC Fire and EMS Department)