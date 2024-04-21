Fire officials investigating home explosion in Baltimore County

Firefighters responded to a home explosion in Essex, Maryland Sunday morning.

The explosion, which led to a two-alarm fire, happened just after 11:00 p.m. on April 20 at a home in the area of Crafton Road and Avenal Road in Baltimore County.

Baltimore Gas and Electric, Hazmat and fire officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Officials say the home was destroyed but no one was inside at the time of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.