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1 hospitalized after fire at La Plata senior nursing facility

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated August 28, 2026 8:08 AM EDT Published August 28, 2026 7:21 AM EDT
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The Brief

    • Fire reported around 4 a.m. at the Green Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
    • Residents sheltered in place and evaluated.
    • One resident hospitalized with non‑life‑threatening evaluation.

LA PLATA, Md. - A fire at a Charles County senior nursing facility forced residents to shelter in place early Friday and sent one resident to the hospital, officials said.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. at the Green Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on La Plata Road. Firefighters found fire and smoke on the roof and at the rear of the building, prompting a second alarm as crews worked to control conditions.

What we know:

Thirty‑one residents were evaluated, and one was taken to the hospital for a non‑life‑threatening evaluation, according to officials. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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Fire forces residents to evacuate La Plata senior center (Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

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