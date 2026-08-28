1 hospitalized after fire at La Plata senior nursing facility
LA PLATA, Md. - A fire at a Charles County senior nursing facility forced residents to shelter in place early Friday and sent one resident to the hospital, officials said.
The fire was reported around 4 a.m. at the Green Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on La Plata Road. Firefighters found fire and smoke on the roof and at the rear of the building, prompting a second alarm as crews worked to control conditions.
What we know:
Thirty‑one residents were evaluated, and one was taken to the hospital for a non‑life‑threatening evaluation, according to officials. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire forces residents to evacuate La Plata senior center (Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services.