1 hospitalized after fire at La Plata senior nursing facility

The Brief Fire reported around 4 a.m. at the Green Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Residents sheltered in place and evaluated. One resident hospitalized with non‑life‑threatening evaluation.



A fire at a Charles County senior nursing facility forced residents to shelter in place early Friday and sent one resident to the hospital, officials said.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. at the Green Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on La Plata Road. Firefighters found fire and smoke on the roof and at the rear of the building, prompting a second alarm as crews worked to control conditions.

What we know:

Thirty‑one residents were evaluated, and one was taken to the hospital for a non‑life‑threatening evaluation, according to officials. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Fire forces residents to evacuate La Plata senior center (Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services)