An early morning fire tore through a barn filled with hay in Montgomery County on Monday, causing a partial collapse of the structure and forcing firefighters to shuttle water to the scene.

The Brief An early morning fire tore through a barn filled with hay in Montgomery County on Monday. Because the fire occurred in an area without fire hydrants, crews had to shuttle water to the area. No injuries were reported, though the barn and the large rolled bales of hay stacked inside were destroyed.



Crews were called around 2 a.m. to the 22300 block of Laytonsville Road, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. Firefighters arrived to find the building well-involved in flames.

More than 65 firefighters responded to battle the blaze. Because the fire occurred in an area without fire hydrants, crews had to shuttle water to the area.

No injuries were reported, though the barn and the large rolled bales of hay stacked inside were destroyed.

Roads surrounding the area were closed for several hours during the response but have since reopened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Fire destroys Gaithersburg hay barn, forces firefighters to shuttle water (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)