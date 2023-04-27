Fire at Wheaton auto body shop caused $1 million in damages: investigators

A fire that struck a Wheaton auto body shop Wednesday caused one-million dollars in damages, investigators say.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Wheaton Body Shop on Fern Street and University Boulevard W. in Montgomery County.

Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO

The fire damaged the building and several vehicles inside. Fire investigators estimate that about $600,000 in damages occurred to the structure and about $400,000 to the contents of the building.

The cause is still under investigation but appears to be accidental in nature. No injuries were reported.