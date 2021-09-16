Fire at southwest DC high-rise building sends smoke plume into air, video shows

DC Fire and EMS have responded to a fire at 7th and D St. SW on the roof of a high-rise building under construction and posted video of the smoke plume climbing into the sky.

The fire appears to be confined to the roof of the building and to roofing materials, according to DC Fire and EMS on Twitter.

They also say they have knocked a large volume of fire down and are checking to see if the fire extended to the floor below.

No injuries have been reported.

