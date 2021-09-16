Expand / Collapse search

Fire at southwest DC high-rise building sends smoke plume into air, video shows

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

Fire erupts at Southwest DC high-rise

DC fire and rescue crews are responding to a fire at a fire that broke out at a high-rise in Southwest.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Fire and EMS have responded to a fire at 7th and D St. SW on the roof of a high-rise building under construction and posted video of the smoke plume climbing into the sky.

The fire appears to be confined to the roof of the building and to roofing materials, according to DC Fire and EMS on Twitter.

Smoke billows from a Southwest DC fire

Crews are responding to a fire that erupted from a high-rise in Southwest DC on Thursday morning.

They also say they have knocked a large volume of fire down and are checking to see if the fire extended to the floor below.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.