Find out where they're celebrating the 4th of July near you

As the pandemic wanes, more and more communities are beginning to announce July 4th festivities.

Here’s a list of some of the communities that have already planned to host their own events:

Annapolis

Annapolis "Independence Day Parade and Celebration" will include music and concerts at venues including Chambers Park and City Dock, along with a parade, and with fireworks scheduled for Sunday, July 4.

Frederick

The city of Frederick's July 4 celebration will also include rides, activities, food and fireworks from noon to dusk at Baker Park & Culler Lake.

Howard County

Howard County will hold its fireworks display on July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.