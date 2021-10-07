Find out how you can replicate the space experience without leaving the planet

Space tourism may still be just for billionaires - but a company called Zero G is offering what it believes may be the next best thing.

With seats going for millions on flights like Blue Origin or Virginia Galactic, Zero G is giving people an opportunity to experience the weightlessness of space, without leaving earth.

During the flight, the participants experience seven minutes of weightlessness.

At $7,500, the experience still isn’t cheap – but it’s far less than the billionaires’ alternative.

And currently, Skittles is sponsoring a contest that gives the lucky winner a chance to try Zero-G out for themselves for free.

