Find out how you can replicate the space experience without leaving the planet

WASHINGTON - Space tourism may still be just for billionaires - but a company called Zero G is offering what it believes may be the next best thing.
With seats going for millions on flights like Blue Origin or Virginia Galactic, Zero G is giving people an opportunity to experience the weightlessness of space, without leaving earth.
During the flight, the participants experience seven minutes of weightlessness.
At $7,500, the experience still isn’t cheap – but it’s far less than the billionaires’ alternative.
And currently, Skittles is sponsoring a contest that gives the lucky winner a chance to try Zero-G out for themselves for free.