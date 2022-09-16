Fight breaks out at Gaithersburg High School football game

Officials stopped a high school football game in Gaithersburg Friday night after a fight broke out among players on the field.

Montgomery County police received a call at 8:23 p.m. to provide additional units for crowd control due to a fight at Gaithersburg High School.



Police said that the fight only involved players from Northwest High School and Gaithersburg on the field and that no spectators were involved. However, FOX 5's SkyFox captured several scuffles outside the school after the game.

Officers could be seen making a couple of arrests as they pulled individuals away from the spats.

At this time, authorities said one school staff member sustained a non-life-threatening injury and is being treated by medical personnel.

One police officer was assaulted but did not require medical care. One victim is being treated for lacerations.

Montgomery County police said one person who was armed with a knife is in custody. A few individuals believed to be involved in the various altercations were also taken into custody and police said that they will be charged accordingly.



The matchup between the Gaithersburg Trojans and the Northwest Jaguars was called off early and declared a 14-0 victory for Northwest.