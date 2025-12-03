FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: What time, how to watch & more

The Brief The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw is happening in Washington, D.C., bringing global attention as teams learn their group assignments. The event will determine the matchups for the expanded 48-team tournament taking place across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. FIFA officials, dignitaries, and football legends are expected to attend.



The eyes of the soccer world will turn to Washington, D.C. today as the city hosts the official draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The event marks a major moment ahead of the largest World Cup in history, which will feature 48 teams playing 104 matches across three countries.

The draw will reveal how the 12 groups are assembled and give fans their first look at each team’s path through the tournament.

What we know:

The draw is a ceremonial but highly anticipated step in the lead-up to the tournament. Representatives from qualified nations, FIFA officials and invited guests will attend the event in the nation’s capital.

This year’s draw is drawing added attention after officials confirmed that President Donald Trump is expected to attend, adding a high-profile political presence to an already globally watched event.

The draw will be broadcast worldwide, allowing fans everywhere to follow along as matchups and groupings are announced.

The draw begins at 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT / 9 a.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 5.

How to watch the FIFA World Cup draw

The World Cup Draw is airing live on FOX and is also being streamed on FOX One , FOXSports.com , and the FOX Sports App.

FOX 5 DC and FOX LOCAL will be hosting a show ahead of the draw starting at 11:00 a.m. Friday. The draw itself is not available to watch on FOX LOCAL or on FOX5DC.com.

Why the draw matters

The draw determines:

Which teams will face each other in the group stage

How nations will be geographically placed across host cities

Potential knockout-round paths

Travel and training-site expectations for each team

This year’s FIFA World Cup will be the largest ever staged, spanning 16 host cities with 11 in the U.S., three in Mexico and two in Canada.

Celebrity hosts and live performances

FIFA is rolling out a star-studded entertainment lineup to accompany the draw — the final draw will be more than just a balls-in-pots reveal. Hosts for the ceremony will include model/superstar Heidi Klum, comedian-actor Kevin Hart and actor Danny Ramirez.

The performances are expected to mix classical, pop and throwback hits: Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will sing, and pop icons Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger will bring a modern pop presence.

To close out the night, disco legends Village People, known globally for their anthem "Y.M.C.A.," are expected to perform.

Sports officials describe the draw as "the ultimate kick-off event" — not just for the tournament, but for what promoters hope will be a global celebration merging sport, music and entertainment.

Fans tuning in should expect a full production: teams, legends, celebrities and music. Once the draw is complete, the revealed match-ups will launch the countdown to the world’s largest-ever World Cup.

Why DC isn’t a 2026 World Cup host city

Washington, D.C. will host the Final Draw and other major World Cup–related events, but the nation’s capital is not one of the 16 official host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

When FIFA finalized its venue list, D.C. was left out of match hosting after the joint bid between the District and Baltimore was not selected.

What's next:

After the draw, FIFA is set to release additional schedule information, including kick-off times and venue assignments for all 104 matches. Host cities will also begin preparing for team arrivals, training sites and fan-zone plans ahead of the tournament’s June 2026 kickoff.