Fiery tractor-trailer crash closes portion of I-95 in Stafford County

A fiery tractor-trailer crash snarled traffic Friday morning after closing a portion of a heavily traveled section of Interstate 95 in Stafford County.

The crash was reported overnight along the northbound lanes near exit 140 to Courthouse Road.

About two miles of traffic congestion was building approaching the crash scene. Commuters who take I-95 northbound in that area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

DETOURS

Northbound traffic is able to exit at exit 140 (Courthouse Road), and head east on Route 630 (Courthouse Road/Hospital Center Boulevard) to Route 1 northbound. Motorists can then re-enter I-95 northbound at exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville).

Thorough travelers with destinations north of the Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia area should consider using I-95 northbound exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County to Route 207 eastbound to Route 301 northbound as an alternate route.