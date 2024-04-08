Driver, child hospitalized in fiery head-on crash along I-495 in Prince George's County

A driver and a child passenger were hospitalized after they were involved in a head-on crash along Interstate 495 in Prince George's County on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. along the outer-loop of the D.C. beltway near the Maryland Route 4 exit in the Forestville area.

Authorities say a dump truck blew a tire and crossed into the inner-loop lanes of the highway where it collided head-on with an SUV. The crash caused the SUV to burst into flames.

Fiery crash causes delays on DC beltway

Officials say the driver and a child passenger were transported by ambulance to MedStar’s Burn Center in Washington, D.C. Four others were also hurt and were transported in connection with the crash.

The crash caused major delays in both directions of I-495. The cause of the crash is still not yet known.