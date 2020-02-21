Fiery crash causes delays along George Washington Parkway

A fiery crash along the southbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway in D.C. caused delays Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. near Columbia Island prior to the I-395 exchange. Lanes in both direction were closed for a period of time.

Video posted to Twitter by David Kremnitzer shows smoke pouring from a vehicle.

Authorities say two people were transported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.