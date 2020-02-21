Fiery crash causes delays along George Washington Parkway
WASHINGTON - A fiery crash along the southbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway in D.C. caused delays Friday morning.
The crash was reported around 6 a.m. near Columbia Island prior to the I-395 exchange. Lanes in both direction were closed for a period of time.
Video posted to Twitter by David Kremnitzer shows smoke pouring from a vehicle.
Authorities say two people were transported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.