Festival of Spring allows visitors to pick their own tulips, daffodils in Virginia

It’s like Holland in Virginia, organizers say.

Burnside Farms in Nokesville has b even planting more than 150 varieties of tulips and more than 30 varieties of daffodils for their Festival of Spring event every year since 2012.

Visitors can walk through the fields of flowers with friends and family and even take home some of the beauty.

Every admission ticket includes five flowers, and if you want more, tulips are $1 per stem and daffodils are two for $1. If you'd like to keep the bulb, it is $1 extra.

Enjoy an afternoon picnic in the courtyard of the 100-year-old dairy barn and explore numerous activities included with admission.

