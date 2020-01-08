Feds: Fairfax County doctor filled illegal Adderall prescriptions

Federal prosecutors say a Northern Virginia doctor illegally prescribed Adderall to multiple patients, including an undercover officer who asked for the medication to help her improve her workouts.

A federal charging affidavit says Dr. Gurpreet Singh Bajwa is charged with distributing Adderall.

The charge was the result of a 21-month investigation in which Dr. Bajwa wrote suspicious prescriptions for nearly a million pills of oxycodone, Xanax and Adderall.

Court papers also say Dr. Bajwa was investigated by the Virginia Department of Health after a patient died of an overdose. It's unclear if the overdose was related to prescription medication the doctor prescribed, but the man's mother told investigators the doctor continued giving her son controlled substances despite knowing he was an addict in rehab.

State records show Dr. Bajwa's license was revoked in May 2019. It was suspended in 2012 under similar circumstances.

Messages to Dr. Bajwa's lawyer were not returned Wednesday. He's being held without bond until a hearing on Friday.