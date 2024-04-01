FedEx worker found shot to death in car in Anne Arundel County, police say

An Anne Arundel County FedEx worker was found dead in his car from a gunshot wound Thursday, police said.

The victim was found unresponsive in a gray Hyundai Santa Fe parked in the 2100 block of Baldwin Avenue in Crofton around 6:40 p.m. on March 28. He has been identified as 43-year-old Tommy Lee Williams Jr. of Capitol Heights.

Williams had been shot in his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel, officials say.

Homicide detectives stepped in and began to investigate. Police have not released a description of a suspect or a motivation for the shooting.

FedEx confirmed to FOX 5 that Williams was an employee of theirs and issued a statement, saying: "We are saddened at the loss of our team member and extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. We are fully cooperating with the police in their investigation. As this is an active investigation, any further questions should be directed to the police."

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-222-4731, call