FCPS to vote on 3 motions involving AI technology

The Brief School board considers limiting technology across Fairfax County classrooms. Superintendent stresses understanding AI and the safety concerns of children using digital tools. Three motions on devices and digital literacy go before the board at today’s 4:30 p.m. meeting.



A major vote is expected Thursday in Fairfax County as the school board considers whether to edge out certain technology use across the school system.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez briefly spoke with Superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools Michelle Reid after a chance encounter.

Reid said Artificial Intelligence is here and emphasized the importance of staff understanding both the benefits and risks of new technology, whether used in classrooms or for administrative tasks.

She also noted the safety concerns that come with children using digital tools.

On today’s agenda, board members will take up three motions: whether to require parental or guardian consent each school year for students to take home a Chromebook or iPad; whether to ban devices for kindergarten and first‑grade students who do not have special instructional needs; and whether to create a digital literacy instruction plan that includes guidance on using AI in the classroom.

FCPS has already implemented a bell‑to‑bell cell phone ban, driven largely by concerns over social media safety.

The school board meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. at Luther Jackson Middle School.