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The Brief Forty-six years after the crime, the FBI is once again asking the public for tips to locate fugitive Lawrence William Fishman, who remains wanted and is considered armed and dangerous. On November 28, 1980, Fishman allegedly shot his mother in the neck and his father four times in the back, killing his father at the scene while his mother survived. Anyone with information on Fishman's whereabouts is urged to submit an anonymous tip.



More than four decades after the fatal shooting, federal investigators are once again asking the public for help locating Lawrence William Fishman.

What we know:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is renewing its public appeal for information leading to the capture of Lawrence William Fishman, a fugitive who has remained at large since the 1980 killing of his father.

In a recent social media post marking the anniversary of the crime, the FBI reminded the public that Fishman is still actively wanted in connection with the fatal shooting that took place in suburban Maryland.

1980 Silver Spring shooting

The backstory:

According to federal investigators, the attack occurred on November 28, 1980, at the Silver Spring home of Fishman’s parents.

Fishman allegedly entered the residence and spoke briefly with his mother and father before opening fire. He is accused of shooting his mother in the neck and his father in the back.

His father, who was struck four times, died at the scene. His mother survived the attack and later recovered from her injuries.

Following the shooting, authorities say Fishman allegedly disposed of the murder weapon in Virginia, then disappeared.

Decades-long search

Dig deeper:

Fishman has evaded capture ever since, prompting charges that include murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Over the years, the case has drawn national attention, including features on crime-profiling television programs, as authorities have followed leads across the country.

The FBI continues to warn the public that Fishman should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities also state that Fishman suffers from a severe mental illness which may require immediate professional care. He has ties to Maryland, Virginia, Connecticut, Wisconsin, England, and Israel, and once expressed an interest in traveling to South America.

How to submit a tip

What you can do:

Investigators are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lawrence William Fishman, no matter how small the detail may seem, to come forward.

Online: Submit tips anonymously through the Submit tips anonymously through the FBI’s official tip portal.

By phone: Contact your local FBI field office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.