Fauquier County teacher, wife found dead inside Culpeper County home

Authorities are investigating after a Fauquier County Public Schools teacher and his wife were found dead inside a Culpeper County home.

Police arrived to the house on the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue on September 9 just before 3 p.m.

Inside they found the bodies of a married couple identified as Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, both of Culpeper. Daniel was a 6th grade science teacher at Auburn Middle School.

Investigators say there is no evidence of any threats or concern for the safety of the community.

"The well-being of our students and staff is our top priority," Auburn Principal Matt Yonkey said in a statement to the school community. "We will do everything we can to help them through this experience."

Support teams and counselors will be available for anyone in need. They can be reached at 540-422-7410.