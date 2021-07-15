Fauquier County man charged with kidnapping, assault in domestic violence incident

A Fauquier County man has been charged with kidnapping, threatening, and assaulting a woman in a domestic violence incident.

On July 14, deputies were called to the 54000 Block of Turkey Run Road where a man was involved in an argument with his girlfriend. The Sheriff's Office says the argument turned physical and the victim was assaulted.

The suspect also damaged the victim's property, threatened to burn down her home and also kept her from leaving. He also assaulted the victim's cat.

The woman was eventually able to escape the home and call 911.

Police say Vadual Nelson, 28 of Warrenton, Va. was arrested for felony abduction, felony threats to burn, destruction of property, animal cruelty and preventing communication through 911. Mr. Nelson was also wanted by Augusta County, Fluvanna County and Waynesboro PD.



Nelson was held with no bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center at the time of arrest.