Father's body recovered after fishing trip tragedy in Mattawoman Creek

The body of a father who went missing in the Mattawoman Creek Tuesday has been recovered by police.

Members of the Charles County and Maryland Natural Resources police dive teams found 38-year-old Marvin Omar Harris deceased Wednesday morning around 11 a.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Father still missing after inflatable capsizes in Mattawoman Creek; son able to swim to shore

Police believe that he and his son went on a fishing trip the day before, and at some point during their outing, the inflatable watercraft they were on capsized. Harris' son was able to swim to shore near Creeds Mill Place in Marbury where he found someone who called 911.

Officers said neither of them were wearing life jackets during the trip, and Harris had experience operating boats, but not the Intex Seahawk 4 he and his son were on Tuesday.

Harris' death is being ruled a drowning, and the incident is being investigated by the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department.