Fatal Hyattsville strip club shooting caught on surveillance video

Prince George's County Police have released video of a shooting at a Hyattsville strip club that left a security guard dead last month.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. on March 28. At least two suspects were believed to have been in a vehicle that drove up to the club and opened fire from outside.

The newly released surveillance video shows a red car pulling up. Three people get out of the car with guns and start firing. After about 15 seconds, they get back in the car and drive away.

Two other people, an adult man and an adult woman, were shot while still inside the club. Police say those two are expected to be okay.

Police identified the security guard killed as 28-year-old Alex Lynch of Landover, Maryland. It’s still not clear whether Lynch was the target of that gunfire.

A $25,000 reward has been announced for information leading to an arrest.